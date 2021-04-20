Manmohan Singh’s condition stable, best possible care being provided: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Manmohan Singh’s condition is stable, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said Tuesday, a day after the former prime minister was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi with Covid-19. Vardhan said the best possible care was being provided to Singh.

“Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery,” Vardhan tweeted.

Singh was admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMS on Monday, where he tested positive for the virus.

A couple of days ago, Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five steps to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. He had asked the Prime Minister to make vaccine orders public and give states flexibility to expand the categories of those eligible.

A day later, Vardhan wrote a strong letter to Singh accusing Congress leaders and party-ruled states of “spreading falsehoods” and “fuelling vaccine hesitancy… playing with the lives of our countrymen”.

He prefaced his letter with a tweet “History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your… leaders as well in such extraordinary times!”

And, hours after Vardhan’s letter, the Centre announced a new vaccination policy — opening it to all citizens over 18 from May 1 and asking vaccine manufacturers to sell 50 per cent of the doses to the states and in the open market at a pre-declared price.