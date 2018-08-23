Manmohan Singh condoles Kuldip Nayar’s death: ‘He wore many hats in his decades of public life’

Manmohan Singh to Bharti Nayar: “May God give you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude.” Manmohan Singh to Bharti Nayar: “May God give you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude.”

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday extended his condolences to the family of renowned journalist and former parliamentarian Kuldip Nayar who passed away on Thursday. Writing to Nayar’s wife Bharti Nayar, Singh said, “I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of your beloved husband Shri Kuldeep Nayar. He served the country in various capacities with great distinction. He was a veteran journalist, diplomat, parliamentarian and author. He wore many hats in his decades of public life.”

“I write to convey to you and members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this sad occasion. May God give you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude,” he added.

Nayar passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday. His last rites will be performed at 1pm today at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi.

A former editor of The Indian Express, Nayar fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. In 2015, he was honoured with the Ramnath Goenka Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to journalism. He authored 15 books including “Beyond the Lines”, “India after Nehru” and “Emergency Retold”. In the 90s, Nayar served as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1997.

Several others including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the veteran journalist’s demise. President Kovind called Nayar “a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency.” “Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian, and a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family and associates,” he wrote on Twitter.

While PM Modi hailed Nayar’s resistance to Emergency. “I respect veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar ji, he fought for freedom during the emergency, he may be a harsh critic of us but I salute him for this,” he had said. Condoling Nayar’s death, Modi today called him an “intellectual giant” and “frank and fearless.”

