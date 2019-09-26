On Manmohan Singh’s birthday, wishes from all corners, and some advice

Wishes poured in from across the country for former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 87 birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes, and said he prayed for Singh to have a long and healthy life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country should acknowledge Singh’s “selfless service, dedication and incredible contribution” to nation building. “My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come,” he added.

P Chidambaram, meanwhile, urged the government to “listen to the wisdom” of the former PM as “if anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh”.

“Happy birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh. May he live for a 100 years and more!” Chidambaram’s family tweeted on his behalf.

“The fundamental error of the Government’s approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown — it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities,” he added.

As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/AmRe39fc8s — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

Several other Congress leaders and leaders of allied parties also wished him on social media.