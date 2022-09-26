scorecardresearch
Manmohan Singh’s birthday: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi wish former prime minister

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File)

Leaders across party lines on Monday came forward to wish former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Wishing Singh on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Wishing one of India’s finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development, has few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished his predecessor and prayed for his healthy life. “Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life,” said Modi.

“Many many congratulations to former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his 90th birthday. I pray to God for his healthy life and long life,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Warmest wishes to respected Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness.”

Congress Party’s official Twitter handle wished Singh saying, “Visionary leadership & dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India’s economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India’s economic story to the next level.”

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, “Visionary leadership & dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India’s economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India’s economic story to the next level.”

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:16:57 am
