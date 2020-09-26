Manmohan Singh birthday: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi among leaders who wish former PM

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh turned 88 on Saturday. (Express Archive/Pradip Das)

Leaders from across the political spectrum wished former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, said, “Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at PM Modi, said, “India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted Singh on his birthday and wished him good health. “Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his greetings, saying, “Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Thanking him for his leadership during UPA years, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveyed his best wishes to Singh and wished him a long, healthy and happy life. “Best wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. Wishing him a long, healthy & happy life. We thank him for his leadership during UPA years, for a robust economy, bringing lakhs of ppl out of poverty, working tirelessly in national interest. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh,” he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh headed the UPA coalition government from 2004 to 2014. He played a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government during 1991-1996.

