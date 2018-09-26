Manmohan Singh turns 86: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others greet him

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh turned 86 on Wednesday. (PTI/File) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh turned 86 on Wednesday. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday. Singh turned 86 today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh’s long life and good health.”

Several other political leaders also passed on their wishes to the former PM. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hailed Singh’s “selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building”. “Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always,” Rahul tweeted.

Singh’s birthday was also marked by wishes pouring in from chief ministers across states. “I wish a very happy 86th birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister. A man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, “My best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May God bless this great icon of the nation with health and happiness always, and with many more years of inspiration for all of us.”

“Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, “Happy birthday to the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. May God give you health, happiness and long life.”

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav also conveyed his wishes to the veteran Congress leader. “#HappyBirthdayDrSingh Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. He is a finest person who served d country as a bureaucrat as well as Politician but remained clean throughout is a lesson for our countrymen. Pray for his healthy and long life.”

DMK president MK Stalin praised the former PM’s vision and governance. “Wishing former PM and senior Congress leader,Dr Manmohan Singh a very Happy Birthday. His work in nurturing a strong, growth-oriented economy in difficult times speaks volumes of his vision & governance that has earned him a place of pride in India’s history,” he tweeted.

Actor Anupam Kher, on the other hand, urged the former PM to watch the former’s upcoming movie, The Accidental Prime Minister. The 63-year-old actor said that his portrayal as Singh is “full of sincerity and honesty”.

Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea & a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity & honesty. Regards.🙏 pic.twitter.com/1w8y8CwFi1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 26, 2018

Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar also wished the former PM. “Many happy returns of the day, #ManmohanSingh ji. Wishing you happiness and good health always. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh,” he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh served as PM from 2004-2014. Singh. He also served as director (1976–80) and governor (1982–85) at the Reserve Bank of India. In 1991, the country was on the verge of an economic collapse when Singh was elected finance minister. Singh devalued the rupee, lowered taxes, privatized state-run industries, and encouraged foreign investment, reforms that helped transform the Indian economy.

