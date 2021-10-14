Manmohan Singh in hospital, PM Modi prays for his ‘good health, speedy recovery’

A day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Singh was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi owing to weakness and exhaustion. The senior Congress leader, who turned 89 last month, had been undergoing treatment for fever at home for the last couple of days.

Singh had been admitted to AIIMS in April as well after contracting the novel coronavirus. A month later, he was hospitalised again owing to uneasiness.