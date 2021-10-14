scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Manmohan Singh in hospital, PM Modi prays for his ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Manmohan Singh was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi owing to weakness and exhaustion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 14, 2021 10:12:30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh (AP Photo/File)

A day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Singh was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi owing to weakness and exhaustion. The senior Congress leader, who turned 89 last month, had been undergoing treatment for fever at home for the last couple of days.

Singh had been admitted to AIIMS in April as well after contracting the novel coronavirus. A month later, he was hospitalised again owing to uneasiness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement