Manmohan-led Congress panel meets delegations

Manmohan Singh with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI Manmohan Singh with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI

A high-level Congress delegation led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in the Valley for a two-day visit on Saturday and held meetings with several groups, including members of civil society. The Policy Planning Group will meet around 50 delegations and is set to meet opposition legislators on Sunday. Manmohan Singh, former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, J&K AICC in-charge Ambika Soni and Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh are part of the group.

J&K PCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said several delegations met the group and apprised members of the ground situation in the Valley. “The meetings were positive and all the leaders assured the groups that the Congress will do everything to mitigate problems faced by people in Kashmir.’’Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP only used Kashmir to achieve its political goals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App