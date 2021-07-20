Mankhurd option in limbo, search begins for new plot to house ‘Miami-style’ Mumbai prison

A government official said that last week, the proposed second prison was discussed during a meeting attended by officials from the Home and WCD departments, among others.

The state home department has begun the search for a parcel of land to build a second prison in Mumbai.

Earlier, following the approval of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in October 2016, a piece of land in Mankhurd was shortlisted for the purpose. However, the home department has decided to look for another plot after officials of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department that owns the land said they wanted to utilise it for one of its own projects.

The proposed multi-storeyed “Miami-style jail” — as an official put it — was pegged to take some load off the perpetually overcrowded Arthur Road prison. The upcoming prison is slated to have around six floors.

