Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram booked in sexual harassment case by Kochi police

The Kochi city police have registered a case against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, who directed the 2024 film Manjummel Boys, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

Police said as per the complaint, the incident happened in 2022 in an apartment in Kochi, where the director allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s premises and harassed her.

Chidambaram was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force used on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the alleged incident took place in 2022, before the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force, police said.

According to officers, further action on the case will be initiated only after examining all relevant details and recording detailed statements of the complainant, who is also associated with the film industry.