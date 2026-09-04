Manjit Singh Bedi arrested: Punjab Police arrest US ‘Most Wanted’ fraudster

Manjit Singh Bedi was allegedly involved in the benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the United States of at least $600,000 between March, 2024 and June, 2025.

Punjab Police have arrested Indian-born American citizen Manjit Singh Bedi – on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list for running a scam linked to the US government’s food benefits programme, DGP Gaurav Yadav said Friday.

Yadav said police in Jalandhar had caught Bedi, who carries a reward of US $150,000.

“Bedi was reportedly placed on the US’ ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list in connection with a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud case in the US, and allegedly fled to India via Canada in April 2026 to evade the law,” the DGP said.

According to details on the FBI website, Bedi is a naturalised United States citizen. He is allegedly involved in a benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the United States government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025.