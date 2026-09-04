Manjit Singh Bedi arrested: Punjab Police arrest US ‘Most Wanted’ fraudster

Manjit Singh Bedi was reportedly placed on the US Most-Wanted Fraudsters list in connection with a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud case in the USA and had allegedly fled to India via Canada in April 2026.

Written by: Man Aman Singh Chhina
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Manjit Singh BediManjit Singh Bedi was allegedly involved in the benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the United States of at least $600,000 between March, 2024 and June, 2025.
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Punjab Police have arrested Indian-born American citizen Manjit Singh Bedi – on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list for running a scam linked to the US government’s food benefits programme, DGP Gaurav Yadav said  Friday.

Yadav said police in Jalandhar had caught Bedi, who carries a reward of US $150,000.

“Bedi was reportedly placed on the US’ ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list in connection with a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud case in the US, and allegedly fled to India via Canada in April 2026 to evade the law,” the DGP said.

According to details on the FBI website, Bedi is a naturalised United States citizen. He is allegedly involved in a benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the United States government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025.

Recap | India-born Manjit Singh Bedi in FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list for alleged fraud

Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, called Asian Grocery Store.

He purportedly sold food to participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. However, instead of selling food, Bedi allegedly swiped their cards and gave cash, and kept half of the proceeds.

After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, he was allowed to appear in court without being arrested.

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He was ordered to give up his passport and remain in Washington. However, Bedi then snuck across the border to Canada and subsequently fled to India. On May 21, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi in a US District Court.

Hh was charged with Violations of Conditions of Supervision.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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