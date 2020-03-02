Manish Tewari to Lok Sabha Speaker: Set up standing panel on administrative reforms

Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari. (File Photo) Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari. (File Photo)

ARGUING THAT governments over the years have been “completely inept” at bringing about comprehensive administrative reforms, Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has suggested setting up of a permanent parliamentary standing committee on administrative reforms.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tewari said committee should be headed by the Speaker or jointly with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

He said it should consist 30 members just like any other Standing Committee of Parliament with the mandate to examine reports of both the previous administrative reform commissions, take evidence, hold broad-based consultations with experts and come up with detailed recommendations as to how India’s archaic administrative system can be holistically overhauled.

