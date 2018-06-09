Manish Tewari likens Pranab Mukherjee’s morphed RSS image to Nazi propaganda

A morphed picture of Pranab Mukherjee wearing a black RSS cap and giving an RSS-style salute has gone viral on social media platforms. (File) A morphed picture of Pranab Mukherjee wearing a black RSS cap and giving an RSS-style salute has gone viral on social media platforms. (File)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s address to RSS swayamsevaks in Nagpur has continued to elicit reactions even two days later. Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday likened the former president’s morphed picture giving an RSS-style salute to Nazi propaganda.

A day after Tewari asked Mukherjee to explain why he chose to visit the RSS headquarters and deliver “homilies on nationalism” despite cautioning young Congressmen like him against the Sangh, the Congress leader said the Hindutva organisation would use the images in future if not today.

A photograph speaks louder than a thousand words & as the Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels famously quipped you speak a lie a thousand times it will become the truth. Those photoshopped images of @CitiznMukherjee are for posterity. not for today. Listen to this clip. https://t.co/FwE5ZMN0DV — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 9, 2018

“A photograph speaks louder than a thousand words and as the Nazi propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels famously quipped ‘you speak a lie a thousand times it will become the truth’. Those photoshopped images of Mukherjee are for posterity. Not for today,” Tewari tweeted.

A morphed picture of Pranab Mukherjee wearing a black RSS cap and giving an RSS-style salute has gone viral on social media platforms, which has led to charges and counter-charges flowing thick and fast between the Hindutva body and Congress.

Congress leader and Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha, who had expressed her disappointment over her father’s visit to RSS headquarters, said she had feared and warned the former President that they would use his images. “Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!,” Sharmistha had tweeted.

Reacting to the criticism over the morphed photo of Mukherjee, RSS said it was the handiwork of some divisive political forces. In the statement, RSS sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya said these forces initially tried to create an opposition to make Mukherjee refrain from attending the event. “And now these frustrated forces are doing all such dirty tricks to defame RSS. We denounce and strongly condemn such dirty tricks by these divisive political forces to deliberately defame RSS,” he said.

