Manish Tewari on Kiren Rijiju remarks: Is govt trying to orchestrate confrontation with judiciary?

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent statements on the judiciary on matters relating to the Collegium system to bail applications makes one wonder if the government is trying to “orchestrate a confrontation with the judiciary”.

Tewari made the remarks during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha referring to Rijiju’s statement, made on Wednesday, that a constitutional body such as Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications and frivolous PILs’’ at a time when pendency of cases is so high.

“The Law Minister of the country recently gave a statement saying that the Supreme Court should not hear frivolous PILs and bail applications. He further went on to say that Supreme Court judges take too many vacations, and then questioned the process of appointments to the higher judiciary. It raises a very fundamental question. Does this government believe in liberty? Does this government believe in Article 21? Is this government trying to orchestrate a confrontation with the judiciary?” Tewari said.

On Thursday, Rijiju said that “there is a feeling among people of India” that the long vacation which the courts obtain is not very convenient for justice-seekers, while also bringing up the issue of appointment of judges once again.

Recently, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also termed the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.