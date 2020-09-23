Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, who tested Covid positive, admitted to hospital

Manish Sisodia had tested positive for the infection on September 14 .

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised Wednesday at the capital’s LNJP Hospital following complaints of fever and low oxygen levels.

The 48-year-old AAP leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. Owing to his medical condition, Sisodia was also unable to attend the one-day Delhi assembly session held last week. (Follow coronavirus LIVE updates here)

After testing positive, Sisodia wrote on Twitter: “Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon.”

He is the second Delhi cabinet minister to test coronavirus positive. Earlier, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for the contagious infection on June 17.

Jain was admitted to a Delhi government-run hospital after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen level. He was later discharged after a week when his reports came negative.

Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive in the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.