scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: Delhi Dy CM asks Amit Shah to clear the air over Rohingya issue; Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels; and more

From Delhi Deputy CM asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clear the air over Rohingya issue to Centre issuing orders to block eight YouTube-based news channels, here are the top stories of today.

(Clockwise) Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, an image of YouTube logo, and poster of web series Tamil Rockers.

Granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran, the Kozhikode district sessions court in Kerala recently observed that offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not prima facie stand against the accused as it “is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is member of Scheduled Caste”. The court made the observation in a sexual harassment case filed against Chandran by a Dalit writer. Two sexual harassment cases were filed against Chandran this year and he was granted anticipatory bail in both. While granting Chandran anticipatory bail in the second case on August 12, the same court had observed that the offence under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC would prima facie not be attracted when the woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative dresses’.

A day after Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted “the Centre’s decision” to shift the Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi and the Home Ministry later denied it, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisdoia wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah today. In his letter, Sisodia asked Shah to clear the air over the Rohingya issue and find out who was “orchestrating the whole thing” about Rohingya refugees moving to EWS flats in Delhi, if both the Delhi government and the Centre were not aware of it.

The Centre today issued orders to block eight YouTube-based news channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading “false content detrimental to communal harmony, public order and India’s foreign relations”, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said. Since December 2021, the I&B Ministry has issued directions to block 102 YouTube channels and several other social media accounts. The ministry stated that such “corrective action will be taken from time to time”.

Amid the power tussle, O Panneerselvam, known as OPS, today called for a united AIADMK and urged Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to forget their bitter past. OPS said it was only due to the differences between them that the DMK was able to emerge as the ruling party in the state. His comments come a day after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of him and asked for the dual leadership of the party to continue. In reply, EPS said that it was OPS who revolted against Sasikala and did a ‘Dharmayudham’ and he was now batting to include her in the party and this showed his hunger for power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

In Express Opinion today:

PB Mehta writes | ‘Is this how justice ends?’: Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indian republic

AAP’s opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to be a national alternative

Political Pulse

Changes at the top in the central BJP organisation, including the removal of Nitin Gadkari and the inclusion of Devendra Fadnavis, have sent ripples of speculation in the Maharashtra unit of the party. While no one is willing to come on record on the matter, leaders are reading several messages in this particular shuffle. Shubhangi Khapre reports.

Advertisement

Following the expansion of the council of ministers in Bihar earlier this week, the BJP pointed out the dominant presence of the OBC Yadav community in the government — seven from the RJD and one from the JD(U), or almost 25 per cent, in the ministry of 33. This led the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi to quip, “There is a social imbalance as other sections of society have either symbolic or no representation.” But, analysis of the new Nitish Kumar-led government shows that nine berths in the council of ministers, or over 25 per cent of the departments, have gone to a caste combination of non-Yadav, non-Koeri, non-Kurmi and non-Vaishya OBCs, Extremely Backward Classes EBCs, and Dalits. The JD(U) has tried to strike a balance between these groups and upper-caste groups, while the Congress has gone back to its tried and tested Muslim-Dalit combination. Santosh Singh reports.

Express Explained

Reports said Mudhol hounds, a breed of hunting dogs native to north Karnataka, could be inducted into the Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite force protecting the Prime Minister of India. The dogs already serve with the Indian armed forces and some paramilitary forces and could become the first indigenous breed to be part of the SPG. What are the characteristics of the Mudhol hound and when was it first inducted into the Indian Army? Read here.

‘Action Star’ Aditya has a big Diwali release: Garuda. The film promises to be a money spinner for its producers as it checks all the boxes for being a mega hit. But there is one hitch. A film piracy group, the Tamilrockerz, is threatening to release the film online before it hits the big screen. This description neatly encapsulates the premise of a new web series, Tamilrockerz, set to release Friday. But the drama it projects on screen tallies closely with real-life scenes that played out sometime around 2018 ahead of a big ticket release of a Tamil film star. Who were the Tamilrockerz, and why did they become a headache for the Tamil film industry? We explain.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:37:48 pm
Next Story

When English football legend Gary Lineker faced Windies pace great Courtney Walsh…the outcome isn’t what you’re thinking

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party

Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement