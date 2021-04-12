scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 12, 2021
Latest news

Will contest all 40 Goa seats, no need for alliance: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said his party was the alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state was weak and was doing "what the BJP wants them to do".

By: PTI | Panaji |
Updated: April 12, 2021 2:58:03 pm
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, Delhi University, DU Acting Vice-Chancellor, PC Joshi, delhi news, indian expressDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party will not ally with any other outfit for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls and will contest all 40 seats on its own strength, the party’s senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He said his party was the alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state was weak and was doing “what the BJP wants them to do”.

During the day, he paid tribute to former chief ministers Dayanand Bandodkar and Manohar Parrikar, and asked all those who want to see corruption-free politics to join AAP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x