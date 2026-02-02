Manipur’s NDA MLAs head to Delhi ahead of one year of President’s Rule, hinting at talks on elected government

President’s Rule had been imposed in Manipur on February 13 2024 and has been in place there ever since.

With less than two weeks until a year of President’s Rule in Manipur, NDA MLAs from the state made their way to Delhi Sunday, saying that they have been called for a meeting there with central leaders the next day.

President’s Rule had been imposed in Manipur on February 13 2024 and has been in place there ever since. With the one-year mark approaching, the MLAs called to Delhi said that they believe that a discussion on the potential formation of a popular government in the state is on the cards. However, the MLAs – from the BJP and NDA allies Naga People’s Front, National People’s Party, Janata Dal (United) and Independents – say that they have simply been told to be in Delhi by 2 pm Monday.