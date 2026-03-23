Manipur woman, CAPF personnel injured in separate firing incidents

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A woman and a security personnel suffered injuries in separate firing incidents in Manipur in a span of 24 hours.
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Armed Police Force, who has been identified as Sonawane Sanjay, sustained injuries after an unidentified gunman opened fire on him late Sunday night in Lamka town, Churachandpur district.
Police said when a mob attempted to storm the residence of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) chairman, security personnel fired tear gas shells but the mob began stone-pelting.
Police said that an unidentified person opened fire during the clash which left Sanjay with a bullet injury to his right hand. He was rushed to the district hospital, Tuibuong and later referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal. A case has been registered.
The incident came 24 hours after representatives of KZC held a meeting with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Guwahati.
In another incident, a woman was injured in Mongkot Chepu area in Ukhrul district after armed miscreants allegedly opened fire at a group of villagers on Monday afternoon, police said. While the motive behind the incident is not clear, the Kuki CSO Working Committee alleged that the attack was carried out by village volunteers from the nearby village when residents of Mongkot Chepu were working in their fields.
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