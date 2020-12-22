Manipur: Week before Amit Shah’s visit, IED found planted on Imphal street

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to visit Manipur on December 27. (File)

In separate counter-insurgency operations, security forces in Manipur recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and arrested two militants along with arms in different parts of the state Monday.

The IED was recovered amid heightened security deployment in Imphal ahead of the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 27.

Police said that the IED was recovered early Monday morning from Kongba bazaar in Imphal east district during cordon and search operation jointly conducted by a team of Imphal East district police, and 30 and 16 Assam Rifles. The IED was found planted by the road, and a team of bomb disposal squad defused it around 11 am.

Jogeshchandra Haobijam, Superintendent of police, Imphal East district, said that search operations will be intensified to prevent any unwanted incidents in the district.

The combined team also arrested an active cadre of the proscribed underground organisation United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and an operation commander of Kanleipak Communist Party (KCP) in Imphal East district, in separate incidents.

Police said a 0.22 pistol with four live rounds in the magazine was recovered from the KCP commander.

Shah, during his visit, is expected to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, BJP state leaders, MLAs and ministers, among others. Sources said the main purpose of his visit is to consult the Manipur CM on issues pertaining to the finalisation of Indo-Naga peace talks.

