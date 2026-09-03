Manipur government warns of strict legal action against people, groups blocking highways, damaging public property

The state Home Department issued the order on Thursday and said it comes into force with immediate effect.

The Manipur Government has warned of strict legal action against individuals, organisations and groups involved in road blockades, obstructions and damage to public property in the state.

The state Home Department issued the order on Thursday and said it comes into force with immediate effect. In the order, the state government reiterated that strict action would be taken against violators without exception.

“The government had received reports of bandhs, blockades, road obstructions, forcible restrictions on movement and other unlawful activities on National Highways and roads, causing hardship to the public and disrupting the movement of essential commodities, goods and services. Under the order, no individual, organisation, association, group or body shall block, obstruct, barricade or otherwise interfere with traffic on any National Highway, State Highway or public road in Manipur,” says the order.