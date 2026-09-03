Manipur government warns of strict legal action against people, groups blocking highways, damaging public property

The Manipur Government has warned of strict legal action against individuals, organisations and groups involved in road blockades, obstructions and damage to public property in the state.
The state Home Department issued the order on Thursday and said it comes into force with immediate effect. In the order, the state government reiterated that strict action would be taken against violators without exception.
“The government had received reports of bandhs, blockades, road obstructions, forcible restrictions on movement and other unlawful activities on National Highways and roads, causing hardship to the public and disrupting the movement of essential commodities, goods and services. Under the order, no individual, organisation, association, group or body shall block, obstruct, barricade or otherwise interfere with traffic on any National Highway, State Highway or public road in Manipur,” says the order.
It also prohibits attempts to restrict the movement of essential commodities, fuel, medicines, emergency services, public transport, goods vehicles and private vehicles.
The order directs Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other law-enforcement agencies to take immediate measures to ensure uninterrupted movement on highways and roads and initiate prompt legal action against violators.
“Those found organising, instigating, supporting or participating in unlawful blockades, highway obstruction, damage to public property or acts resulting in breach of peace may face prosecution without further notice under relevant laws, including the National Highways Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,” it says.
The order specifically cites Section 8B of the National Highways Act, 1956, under which acts rendering or likely to render an NH impassable or less safe for travelling or conveying property may attract imprisonment of up to five years, or fine, or both.
It also appeals to citizens, civil society organisations, student bodies, community organisations, unions and associations to maintain peace and order and refrain from bandhs, blockades, forcible road obstruction and damage to public property.