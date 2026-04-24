3 killed in 2 gunfights as fresh tensions erupt in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Police said that another gunfight broke out close by, at Mullam village in Ukhrul. (Express photo)

Fresh tension erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, leaving at least three people killed in two separate gunfights on Friday.

Police said one of the gunfights broke out between armed men from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in the early hours of Friday near Sinakeithei village of Ukhrul district.

A Tangkhul man, identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29), a resident of Chatric Khullen village in Kamjong district, was killed in the gunfight. Sources from the ground said three civilians were also injured at Sinakeithei.

Police said that another gunfight broke out close by, at Mullam village in Ukhrul. Mullam is a Kuki-inhabited village, and authorities identified two men killed in the gunfight there as Letlal Sitlhou, alias James Kuki of K Khonom village, and Paominlun Haolao, alias Hitlal Kuki of Haijang village, both from Kangpokpi district.