3 killed in 2 gunfights as fresh tensions erupt in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Fresh tension erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, leaving at least three people killed in two separate gunfights on Friday.
Police said one of the gunfights broke out between armed men from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in the early hours of Friday near Sinakeithei village of Ukhrul district.
A Tangkhul man, identified as Horshokmi Jamang (29), a resident of Chatric Khullen village in Kamjong district, was killed in the gunfight. Sources from the ground said three civilians were also injured at Sinakeithei.
Police said that another gunfight broke out close by, at Mullam village in Ukhrul. Mullam is a Kuki-inhabited village, and authorities identified two men killed in the gunfight there as Letlal Sitlhou, alias James Kuki of K Khonom village, and Paominlun Haolao, alias Hitlal Kuki of Haijang village, both from Kangpokpi district.
On the Sinakeithei incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a Naga body, alleged, “Following constant movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei by armed Kuki cadres under SoO and other Kuki militant groups, the Naga village guards posted near Sirarakhong had gone out for patrol between Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei when they were ambushed by the Kuki cadres under SoO along with other suspected militants belonging to the Kuki community.”
On the Mullam incident, a statement issued by the village authority alleged that “Tangkhul militants” attacked the village at around 5.30 am on Friday.
The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the killing of “two village volunteers” and the burning of houses at Mullam and Songphal villages.
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Ukhrul, a Tangkhul Naga-majority district, has been witnessing tensions and violence between the local Tangkhul and Kuki communities since February this year, opening up a new front of violence in a state that has already been in the throes of conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since 2013. Last week, two Tangkhul persons were killed in an ambush by militants in Ukhrul district and on the same day, another gunfight had taken place at Sinakeithei.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More