Fresh violence in Manipur: Two more houses set on fire in Ukhrul district

After 24 hours of relative calm, tension gripped Manipur’s Ukhrul district again on Thursday when two houses were set on fire in the Litan area, police said.
The incident took place around 7 am when miscreants torched two houses in Litan Sareikhong village, raising fresh concerns about the security situation in the entire district despite massive security deployment, including of central and state forces.
Police also said that gunshots were heard around 8 am, but there were no reports of any casualties or arrests.
Tension has been simmering in the Litan area since Sunday night after an alleged drunken brawl between a few people from neighbouring villages escalated. So far, over 40 houses belonging to the Tankhul Naga and Kuki communities have been burnt down in the violence.
The district authorities had imposed an indefinite curfew in and around the Litan area to de-escalate the situation, followed by shutting down of internet services in the entire district.
Meanwhile, women from the Vaiphei community in Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district organised a protest rally expressing discontentment over MLA LM Khaute participating in Manipur government formation.
The protest was mobilised by the Vaiphei Women Association. The protestors assembled at Vaiphei Peoples Council hall in Dorcas Veng and marched towards the residence of the MLA. Rapid Action Forces fired a few blank shots to disperse the protestors, sources said.
Carrying placards, the protestors raised slogans and blocked the road before being dispersed around 12.45 pm.
Opposing the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in Manipur government formation, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights had also organised a public rally last week in Churachandpur and other Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.
