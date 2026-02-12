Fresh violence in Manipur: Two more houses set on fire in Ukhrul district

Security forces present following a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuku tribes at the Litan village in Ukhrul on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

After 24 hours of relative calm, tension gripped Manipur’s Ukhrul district again on Thursday when two houses were set on fire in the Litan area, police said.

The incident took place around 7 am when miscreants torched two houses in Litan Sareikhong village, raising fresh concerns about the security situation in the entire district despite massive security deployment, including of central and state forces.

Police also said that gunshots were heard around 8 am, but there were no reports of any casualties or arrests.

Tension has been simmering in the Litan area since Sunday night after an alleged drunken brawl between a few people from neighbouring villages escalated. So far, over 40 houses belonging to the Tankhul Naga and Kuki communities have been burnt down in the violence.