‘When will this government wake up?’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre after 2 children are killed in Manipur

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As violence shook Manipur’s Bishnupur Tuesday after a four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed at their home early in the morning, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit out at the “desensitized and stone-hearted” Modi government.
The four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in their sleep when a rocket-like projectile struck their home early Tuesday, sparking intense protests.
The attack occurred in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills. The children’s mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
मणिपुर में BSF जवान के घर में सोते दो नन्हे बच्चों की हत्या की खबर दिल को चीर देने वाली है।
मणिपुर में हिंसा की दहकती हुई आग में आज 3 साल बाद भी निर्दोष बच्चे झुलस रहे हैं – शांति का कोई संकेत दूर-दूर तक नजर नहीं आता।
मोदी सरकार इतनी संवेदनशून्य और पत्थरदिल हो गई है कि मानो यह…
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2026
In a post on X, Gandhi said that “innocent children are still burning in the smoldering fire of violence—no sign of peace is visible anywhere near” in Manipur.
“The Modi government has become so desensitized and stone-hearted that it seems to have forgotten that Manipur’s children are also the nation’s children, our future. When will this government wake up? Until when will Manipur keep counting the bodies of its own and waiting?” he asked.
“I have repeatedly said that peace is the only way. Only by bringing all communities together, with sensitivity, can a permanent solution to this crisis be found.”
“Prime Minister ji, Manipur is not just a state—it is a responsibility. A mere statement in name is not enough, a mere showy visit is not enough. You will have to take concrete and immediate steps—before the situation spirals completely out of control.”
As violence gripped Manipur, the state government temporarily suspended internet services in five valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur – for three days to maintain law and order.
Since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur three years ago, Gandhi has been among the most vocal critics of the Central government and Prime Minister Modi, and has repeatedly attacked the government for failing to ensure peace in the northeastern state.
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