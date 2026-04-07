‘When will this government wake up?’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre after 2 children are killed in Manipur

In a post on X, Gandhi said that "innocent children are still burning in the smoldering fire of violence—no sign of peace is visible anywhere near" in Manipur. (File photo)

As violence shook Manipur’s Bishnupur Tuesday after a four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed at their home early in the morning, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit out at the “desensitized and stone-hearted” Modi government.

The four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in their sleep when a rocket-like projectile struck their home early Tuesday, sparking intense protests.

The attack occurred in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills. The children’s mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.