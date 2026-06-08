Naga man killed by armed miscreants in Kangpokpi forest

Official sources said a group of villagers from Pongringlong Part-I had gone to collect firewood in the forest around 6.40 am when armed miscreants allegedly opened fire at them.(Image generated using AI)

A Rongmei Naga man, 58, was killed by armed miscreants in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Monday.

Official sources said a group of villagers from Pongringlong Part-I, a Rongmei Naga village in Kangpokpi which is a Kuki-dominated district, had gone to collect firewood in the forest around 6.40 am when armed miscreants allegedly opened fire at them. While most of the villagers escaped, Chungjanglung Panmei went missing after being hit by a bullet.

The police launched a rescue operation, and around 1.30 pm his body was recovered. Police said Panmei’s body bore four bullet injury marks, and it seemed he was shot from point-blank range. The body was taken to Imphal for a post-mortem.