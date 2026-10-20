Day after 3 Meiteis were gunned down, Kuki-Zo man killed in Manipur

A 45-year-old Kuki-Zo man was shot dead while another man escaped unhurt when armed miscreants opened fire in a forested area between P Molding and Molhoi villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 8 am when the two men were travelling to the forested area to collect bamboo shoots.
The deceased was identified as Paolen Khongsai, a resident of P Molding village, while the survivor was identified as Laldenga.
Khongsai sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died on the spot, a forested area about 13 kilometres from Leimakhong police station, where a case has now been registered.
The incident comes a day after three Meitei men were killed and three others injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district on Monday, raising fears of renewed violence between the two communities after a brief period of relative calm between them. The victims had gone to the forests to collect dried firewood when they came under attack.
Meitei civil society organisations have called for a shutdown in response to the attack.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh convened a meeting with representatives of the INDIA bloc and leaders of various political parties at the Secretariat in Imphal.
The meeting reviewed the overall law-and-order situation in the state following the recent violence.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister called it a cordial meeting with INDIA bloc representatives led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and including CLP leader K Meghachandra Singh, MP Angomcha Bimol, MLA Surjakumar Singh and others.
“I gave them a patient hearing and assured them that the matters would be looked into seriously. We also had a constructive discussion on maintaining peace and collective efforts for the restoration of normalcy in the state,” the CM posted on X.