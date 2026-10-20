Day after 3 Meiteis were gunned down, Kuki-Zo man killed in Manipur

A 45-year-old Kuki-Zo man was shot dead while another man escaped unhurt when armed miscreants opened fire in a forested area between P Molding and Molhoi villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the two men were travelling to the forested area to collect bamboo shoots.

The deceased was identified as Paolen Khongsai, a resident of P Molding village, while the survivor was identified as Laldenga.

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Khongsai sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died on the spot, a forested area about 13 kilometres from Leimakhong police station, where a case has now been registered.