Manipur: Kuki group extends shutdown in Kangpokpi district by 48 hours

Accusing the government of failing to deliver justice for the abduction and murder of two Kuki-Zo civilians, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Monday prolonged its total shutdown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district by another 48 hours.

Essential services, including schools, healthcare, media, and airport-bound transit, have been exempted from the shutdown.

On October 29, the Kuki-Zo civil society and tribal organisation had called a 48-hour shutdown in the district, which was later extended for another 24 hours last Saturday.

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The CoTU accused authorities of failing to act decisively despite the gravity of the crime, leaving the victims’ families and the Kuki-Zo community waiting for justice. “The patience of a grieving community must never be mistaken for weakness, nor its demand for justice be treated with contempt,” its statement read. The Committee stated that the Kuki-Zo community would no longer accept administrative delays or empty assurances, demanding immediate, time-bound justice against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.