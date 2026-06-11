2 killed in fresh violence as tensions boil over in Manipur day after 6 abducted men’s bodies found

Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of at JNIMS mortuary after people gathered before the arrival of bodies, suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, at the mortuary, in Imphal, Manipur, early Thursday, June 11, 2026. The bodies emerged a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipurs Senapati district nearly a month ago were released. (PTI Photo)

Two people were killed in a Kuki-Zo village near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur on Thursday amid heightened tensions following the recovery of the bodies of six Naga men nearly a month after they had been abducted.

Tensions started rising in Manipur soon after police announced Wednesday evening that joint security forces had recovered six bodies of those “believed to be among” the men abducted on May 13.

Search operations for the six men had been underway for the past four weeks. Their bodies were recovered a day after Naga groups released 14 Kuki men they had been holding hostage in Senapati district, demanding that the six men be located and handed over.