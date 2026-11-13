4 killed as suspected militants fire at two cars in Manipur

Four people, including two women, died after suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

“Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles,” a senior officer said.

The incident took place in the New Heaven area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, he said.

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The attack comes a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman died in a shooting near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district. Two men also sustained injuries when a gunfight broke out between rival groups in the area.