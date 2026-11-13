4 killed as suspected militants fire at two cars in Manipur

The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries when a gunfight broke out between rival groups in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNov 13, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Manipur: Kuki man found dead a day after abductionAt least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.(Representational Image/File)
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Four people, including two women, died after suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

“Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles,” a senior officer said.

The incident took place in the New Heaven area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, he said.

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The attack comes a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman died in a shooting near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district. Two men also sustained injuries when a gunfight broke out between rival groups in the area.

In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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