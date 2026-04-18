Day after Manipur CM’s visit, ex armyman among 2 killed in Ukhrul attack

A day after the Manipur CM’s visit to Ukhrul district, suspected militants attacked civilian vehicles along the Imphal–Ukhrul road on Saturday, leading to at least two casualties.

Police said the incident occurred around 2.30 pm at the TM Kasom stretch of the road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ukhrul’s Litan police station. One of the deceased, SW Chinaosang, 45, a retired armyman belonging to the Tangkhul Naga tribe, was killed on the spot. Meanwhile, Yaruingam Vashum, a civilian, was declared brought dead at the local hospital. Both were residents of Ukhrul. At least four vehicles were also damaged in the attack. Local commuters on the stretch are now being escorted by a police convoy, the police said.