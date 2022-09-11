scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Manipur: Two, including PLA cadre, involved in ‘killing, targeting’ non-locals arrested

Police sources said the PLA cadre was involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 while the other was arrested for planting a bomb at a work shed occupied by non-local labour at Andro Sanathei park, both in Imphal East district.

The PLA cadre completed his basic training in Myanmar in 2016 under Army number 3285. As many as 21 PLA cadres have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of non-locals. (File)

The Manipur Police have arrested two people, including a cadre of proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, for allegedly being involved in the killing and targeting of non-locals in the state in separate incidents.

Police sources said the PLA cadre was involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 while the other was arrested for planting a bomb at a work shed occupied by non-local labour at Andro Sanathei park, both in Imphal East district.

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Hijam Sanatomba Singh, 25, a resident of Andro khuman Leikai. He was involved in the transportation of a gun which was used for the killing of a non-local who was gunned down by armed miscreants at Uchol chingjin along Ngarian Andro road on July 8, the police said.

The PLA cadre completed his basic training in Myanmar in 2016 under Army number 3285. As many as 21 PLA cadres have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of non-locals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

The same day, at around 7:15 pm, the police arrested Hijam Itomba, 32, from Imphal East district.

He was allegedly involved in planting a hand grenade near the temporary work shed occupied by non-local labourers at Andro Santhei park on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:32:57 pm
Next Story

‘What we have done in Bihar (politically) has generated hope in Opposition ranks’: Tejashwi Yadav

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement