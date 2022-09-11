Manipur: Two, including PLA cadre, involved in ‘killing, targeting’ non-locals arrested

The Manipur Police have arrested two people, including a cadre of proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, for allegedly being involved in the killing and targeting of non-locals in the state in separate incidents.

Police sources said the PLA cadre was involved in the killing of a non-local on July 8 while the other was arrested for planting a bomb at a work shed occupied by non-local labour at Andro Sanathei park, both in Imphal East district.

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Hijam Sanatomba Singh, 25, a resident of Andro khuman Leikai. He was involved in the transportation of a gun which was used for the killing of a non-local who was gunned down by armed miscreants at Uchol chingjin along Ngarian Andro road on July 8, the police said.

The PLA cadre completed his basic training in Myanmar in 2016 under Army number 3285. As many as 21 PLA cadres have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of non-locals.

The same day, at around 7:15 pm, the police arrested Hijam Itomba, 32, from Imphal East district.

He was allegedly involved in planting a hand grenade near the temporary work shed occupied by non-local labourers at Andro Santhei park on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.