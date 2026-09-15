Two more Kuki-Zo women gunned down by assailants in Manipur

Officials, quoting locals said, few kutcha farmhouses were also set on fire by the miscreants, and several villagers could not be traced followed the attack. (File Photo)

Just two days after four Kuki-Zo civilians were gunned down by unidentified armed miscreants, two more — both of them women — were shot dead in a small, remote Kuki settlement in Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

The incident occurred around 3 pm in Leijangphai near Muktokhal on Tuesday, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Phalneichong (Chonga) Sitlhou, 76, wife of late Seidou Sitlhou, and Kimjalhing (Kimboi) Singson, 30, daughter of Paosei Singson.

The two were engaged in routine activities on the farm when they were ambushed by unidentified armed assailants, said sources. Singson, it is learnt, had just returned home after her nursing course to assist her parents in farming.