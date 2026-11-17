A 24-hour statewide general strike called to protest against the killing of four Naga civilians Monday brought normal life in Manipur to a standstill as protesters and police clashed in Imphal’s Chingmeirong locality.

The general strike, called by the Native People’s Committee, Manipur (NPCM) from November 15 midnight to November 16 midnight, was effective in both the valley districts and Naga-inhabited areas of the hill districts, with business establishments and educational institutes remaining closed.

Public transport remained off roads as supporters of the bandh took to streets and began to enforce the shutdown.

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Last week, four Naga civilians, including a mother and her son, were killed after suspected militants ambushed two vehicles along NH-202 in the state’s Ukhrul district, around 10 km southwest of Sangshak Police Station along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.