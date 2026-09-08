‘Thought it was a minor altercation’: Neighbour recalls the night Manipuri singer was killed

Chandan Devi heard screams on Sunday night. She did not realise that her neighbour, Manipuri singer Chongtham Vikram Singh, was being beaten to death.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Chongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son.Chongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son. (Special Arrangement)
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On the night of September 6, Chandan Miroda Devi was preparing to go to bed when she heard commotion outside her ground-floor home in South Delhi’s Kilokari village.

She heard people shouting and screaming. Frightened, she did not open the door but tried to see what was happening through the peephole.

“As the commotion continued, I went to the terrace and saw two men on their mobile phones, shouting and repeatedly calling out to others, saying, ‘Idhar aao, idhar aao (come here, come here)’,” she said.

She said she tried to ask the men what was wrong but they didn’t respond.

Assuming it was a minor altercation, and since her daughter was with her, she did not intervene. She went to sleep.

It was only later that she learnt that Manipuri singer Chongtham Vikram Singh, her neighbour who lived with his family on the third floor, had allegedly been thrashed to death.

Spot where Chongtham Vikram Singh, was beaten to death after complaining about noise at a dhaba near his residence on September 6. Spot where Chongtham Vikram Singh, was beaten to death after complaining about noise at a dhaba near his residence on September 6. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Singh, 55, was allegedly chased and assaulted by eight eatery workers in the stair lobby of the building before being killed.

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The incident has left the North East community shaken. On Monday night, several of them held a candlelight march from Sunlight Colony Police station to Vikram’s home.

‘He would always greet us with a smile’

Devi has lived in the building for around seven to eight years. Singh and his family had been there for slightly longer.

The two families belonged to the same community, and she remembered Singh as a kind and pleasant man who would usually greet people with a smile.

Whenever Singh’s family brought vegetables from Manipur, particularly those grown there, they would share them with her, she recalled. Devi had also previously worked with his wife, Joshna, whom she described as equally kind.

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Inside the building in South Delhi's Kilokari village where the Manipur musician lived with his family. Inside the building in South Delhi’s Kilokari village where the Manipur musician lived with his family. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Looking back, she said the noise that night had not seemed unusual. The dhaba operating in the area often remained noisy at night, with people working there shouting while handling packaging and other work. Similar sounds had been heard before, she said.

The incident brought to fore the discrimination faced by people from the Northeast. Devi said she herself had been called names such as “Chinese”, “Chinki” and “momo” in Delhi, and that such remarks had become common enough that she would generally confront people when they made them.

“It is particularly painful that such experiences continue in Delhi, the national capital, where students and working professionals from across the country come in search of education, employment and better opportunities,” she added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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