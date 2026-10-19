3 shot dead in Manipur, reviving fears of Meitei-Kuki conflict

Three Meitei men were killed and three others injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district on Monday, raising fears of renewed violence between the two communities after a brief period of relative calm between them.

The incident occurred around 9 am at Khongban Sunurok, under the jurisdiction of Sagolman police station. The site of the attack lies along the boundary between Imphal East and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

The deceased have been identified as Arubam Ronil, 35, of Nongshum Mayai Leikai; Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 44, of Nongshum Awang Leikai; and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32, of Uyumpok Mayai Leikai. Sushil reportedly succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

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The injured have been identified as Meisnam Somendro, 55; Bonson Khingdram, 45; and Ngangom Suraj, 19. All three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

Ngangom Darasing, father of one of the injured men, Suraj, said his son and other villagers had gone to the nearby hills of Nongshum to collect firewood when they came under attack. Recounting his son’s account of the incident, Darasing said the group came under indiscriminate fire from armed men allegedly lying in wait at the spot. He added that the villagers reportedly noticed red ribbons tied to the muzzles of the attackers’ guns.

Thokchom Kiranjit, one of the survivors, also said the group had gone to the nearby hills around 9 am to collect firewood they had gathered a few days earlier and left to dry.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we came under heavy firing from militants who were already hiding there. There was no provocation. The firing came from many directions. We ran for our lives, and fortunately, I managed to escape unharmed,” he said.

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Reacting to the incident, local MLA Thokchom Lokeshor Singh alleged the involvement of Kuki-Zo militants and called for immediate intervention by the authorities. He also demanded the removal of a Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp, identified as Sinai Camp, located near the site of the attack.

The MLA further alleged that Assam Rifles personnel had assured the villagers that they would be provided security while collecting firewood in the area. Singh called for an immediate investigation into the incident and measures to prevent further violence.

“The authorities must initiate a probe to find out the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible and take measures to prevent further violence,” Singh said.

Angered by the killings, residents from the Nongsum area brought two of the bodies to Imphal and placed them in front of the Chief Minister’s bungalow in protest. Police later retrieved the bodies and deposited them at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

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The last reported incident of a similar killing involving members of the two communities occurred in January, when a Meitei man who had gone to visit his wife in Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district was allegedly dragged out of her residence and shot dead. A video purportedly showing the killing was subsequently circulated on social media, triggering widespread outrage among the Meitei community.