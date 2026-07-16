After Senapati tensions, CRPF deploys 100 bulletproof vehicles, revises Manipur strategy

In the wake of recent tensions in Manipur’s Senapati district and the targeting of an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town, the CRPF has reworked its strategies for troop movement and field deployment in the state. Around 100 bulletproof vehicles have been procured and sent to Manipur to strengthen force protection and mobility, officials said.

Tensions escalated in Senapati on Tuesday night after a mob gathered outside an Assam Rifles camp following a search operation launched by the force to track suspected armed cadres of the NSCN (IM). The mob resorted to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, prompting security forces to fire blank rounds and teargas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

The revised instructions place a strong emphasis on protected and guarded movement of personnel, both for administrative duties and operational tasks.

Officials said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been directed to move only in bulletproof vehicles in sensitive areas, with no stray or unguarded movement permitted. “Administrative movement, which often involves routine deployment, supply, coordination and movement between camps or duty points, has also been brought under tighter security protocols. Such movement will now have to be well guarded and planned in advance,” an official said.

As part of the revised strategy, women personnel will be included in movement teams as and when required. The decision comes amid repeated instances of women protesters taking the lead in surrounding or gheraoing security forces during operations or movement in tense areas, an official said.

The CRPF has also deployed two CoBRA battalions in the state. The specialised jungle warfare units have undergone area familiarisation exercises before being tasked with operations in difficult terrain.

“One of the key responsibilities of the CoBRA units will be to destroy bunkers allegedly set up by outlawed groups belonging to the Kuki, Meitei and Naga communities. Security forces are also clearing suspected ambush points, particularly along curves, hilly stretches and forested routes, where convoys are considered vulnerable,” the official said.

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At present, around 320 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), excluding the Assam Rifles, are deployed in Manipur, officials said. The deployment is part of the Centre’s continuing efforts to stabilise the security situation in the state, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence and periodic attacks on security forces.

The CRPF is also working to reduce hostility from Kuki groups towards the force, officials said, adding that confidence-building measures and careful deployment patterns are being followed to prevent further escalation.