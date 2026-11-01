2 missing Kuki youths found dead in Manipur’s Senapati as tensions mount

Security forces Sunday recovered the bodies of two missing Kuki-Zo youths in the Senapati district of Manipur, a day after three men from the ethnic community were killed in an exchange of fire with armed miscreants in the Noney district.

The dead were identified as Paoginlal Hangsing, 20, and Tinginlun Chongloi, 20, who went missing from the Taphou Kuki village on October 28. Their bodies were taken to Kangpokpi, where tensions remained high following confirmation of their deaths.

Following their disappearance, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, had called a 48-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district, demanding their immediate and safe release. The shutdown remained in force on Sunday.