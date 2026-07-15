Stone pelting, arson, teargas as mob targets Assam Rifles camp in Manipur

Development comes after security forces launched a sweep to detect armed cadres suspected to be from NSCN(IM) outside designated areas

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 10:48 AM IST
The mob resorted to stone pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, and security forces resorted to firing blank rounds and teargas grenades to disperse them.The mob resorted to stone pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, and security forces resorted to firing blank rounds and teargas grenades to disperse them.
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Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday night, with a mob gathering at an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town after the security force launched a search operation for suspected armed cadres of the NSCM (IM), said a defence spokesperson.

The mob resorted to stone pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, and security forces resorted to firing blank rounds and teargas grenades to disperse them, officials said.

According to a Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the Assam Rifles had launched an area domination patrol and search operation on Tuesday based on “credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, approximately 2 kilometres west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong” in Senapati.

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A violation of ceasefire rules

The NSCN(IM) has been in a ceasefire agreement with the Centre since 1997, and according to the spokesperson, their intelligence inputs and posts on social media indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps in violation of the established Ceasefire Ground Rules. The official Ceasefire Monitoring Group was also formally informed about this.

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“During the course of the operation, the Assam Rifles columns approaching Makuilongdi and Oklong villages were obstructed by residents, involving women. The columns exercised maximum restraint and communicated with the local representatives, assuring that the operations were aimed solely at ensuring security and maintaining peace in the area and that the columns would not enter any village without the consent of the authorities,” said an official.

Tensions continued to escalate, culminating in a large crowd gathering at Senapati town at around 9 pm and beginning to march towards the Assam Rifles camp, where they reportedly pelted stones and attempted arson. The Senapati police and CRPF were deployed to disperse the mob, and blank rounds and teargas grenades were fired.

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“Later, while retreating, a section of the mob vandalised and damaged Assam Rifles vehicles. One light vehicle was set ablaze, while two trucks were overturned and damaged. A civil car was also reportedly burnt during the violence. Through the coordinated efforts of the Security Forces, Manipur Police and CRPF personnel, the situation was brought under control and the crowd fully dispersed by midnight. The situation in Senapati is presently peaceful and under control. No injuries or casualties were sustained by the local population or security force personnel,” said the official.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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