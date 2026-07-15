Stone pelting, arson, teargas as mob targets Assam Rifles camp in Manipur

The mob resorted to stone pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, and security forces resorted to firing blank rounds and teargas grenades to disperse them.

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday night, with a mob gathering at an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town after the security force launched a search operation for suspected armed cadres of the NSCM (IM), said a defence spokesperson.

The mob resorted to stone pelting, arson and vandalism at the camp, and security forces resorted to firing blank rounds and teargas grenades to disperse them, officials said.

According to a Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the Assam Rifles had launched an area domination patrol and search operation on Tuesday based on “credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, approximately 2 kilometres west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong” in Senapati.