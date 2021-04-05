Manipur seeks status report from all districts on preparedness of health facilities to tackle Covid crisis

In view of a surge in the number of fresh cases across the country, Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar chaired a meeting of the state Covid Task Force and State Steering Committee for COVID-19 Vaccine administration on Monday.

After deliberating on the present status of state, the Chief Secretary has called for status report from all the districts on the preparedness of health facilities and Covid centres by March 15.

To facilitate smooth Covid testing at Imphal Airport, the state also decided to construct a ‘testing shed’ in the parking area of the airport.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh ordered all district authorities and police department to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and ensure people wear masks at public places, including markets and shops.

Directors of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) were also asked to submit a report on their Covid wards and ensure all arrangement are in full readiness.

Manipur reported five new cases on Monday.

The state has witnessed 65 fresh Covid-19 cases between March 22 to March 31, which includes 24 air passengers from states which are witnessing a huge Covid spike.

An official statement issued by the state Home department said Manipur witnessed a surge in infections in October, when it reported 7,639 fresh cases during the month. Since then, there has been a decline in the rate, with March accounting for 126 new cases.

Within a span of 10 days, from March 22 to March 31, as many as 65 positive cases were reported from high-risk states, added the statement.