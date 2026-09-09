‘Let this be the last’: A Manipur farewell for musician killed in Delhi

A family member stands near the mortal remains of musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death in Delhi, at Imphal Airport, in Imphal West on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The last rites of renowned Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in an assault outside his South Delhi home, was performed on Wednesday at his home town in Imphal.

The mortal remains of the late musician were brought to Imphal in the afternoon, drawing a significant number of people at Imphal International Airport. His remains were then taken to his Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West, where artists, musicians and members of the Manipur film fraternity joined relatives and friends in offering floral tributes. His last rites were performed at Khoyathong in Imphal East, bringing an emotional farewell to the musician whose death has triggered widespread concern in Manipur.