‘Let this be the last’: A Manipur farewell for musician killed in Delhi

The family said it would respect the ongoing investigation and did not want the matter to be politicised.

Written by: Jimmy Leivon
3 min readImphalSep 9, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Imphal West, Sep 09 (ANI): A family member stands near the mortal remains of musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death in Delhi, at Imphal Airport, in Imphal West on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)A family member stands near the mortal remains of musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death in Delhi, at Imphal Airport, in Imphal West on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
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The last rites of renowned Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in an assault outside his South Delhi home, was performed on Wednesday at his home town in Imphal.

The mortal remains of the late musician were brought to Imphal in the afternoon, drawing a significant number of people at Imphal International Airport. His remains were then taken to his Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West, where artists, musicians and members of the Manipur film fraternity joined relatives and friends in offering floral tributes. His last rites were performed at Khoyathong in Imphal East, bringing an emotional farewell to the musician whose death has triggered widespread concern in Manipur.

The family said it would respect the ongoing investigation and did not want the matter to be politicised.

Family members and relatives receive mortal remains of 54-year-old musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, in Imphal, Manipur, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Singh succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly assaulted outside his apartment at Kilokari village in Delhi in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_09_2026_000157B) Family members and relatives receive mortal remains of 54-year-old musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, in Imphal, Manipur, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chongtham Vivek, the younger brother of the deceased musician, said the family was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

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“Let this be the last such incident. We will respect the due course of the investigation. However, we seek justice. Moreover, we do not want to politicise the matter,” he said.

Vivek’s appeal came amid widespread grief over Singh’s death and growing concern over the safety and treatment of people from the Northeast in other parts of the country.

Also Read | Chased 3 floors, beaten by 8 men: Manipur musician’s wife recounts horror

The 55-year-old was a prominent figure and is considered one of the pioneers in Manipur’s rock music movement. He was associated with bands like Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He moved to Delhi about two decades ago, where he worked as a music teacher. His wife and a 20-year-old son survive him.

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He was beaten to death late Sunday night, allegedly by a group of men outside his South Delhi home. Police have arrested eight persons, including a minor, in the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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