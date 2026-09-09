‘Let this be the last’: A Manipur farewell for musician killed in Delhi

The last rites of renowned Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in an assault outside his South Delhi home, was performed on Wednesday at his home town in Imphal.
The mortal remains of the late musician were brought to Imphal in the afternoon, drawing a significant number of people at Imphal International Airport. His remains were then taken to his Thangmeiband residence in Imphal West, where artists, musicians and members of the Manipur film fraternity joined relatives and friends in offering floral tributes. His last rites were performed at Khoyathong in Imphal East, bringing an emotional farewell to the musician whose death has triggered widespread concern in Manipur.
The family said it would respect the ongoing investigation and did not want the matter to be politicised.
Chongtham Vivek, the younger brother of the deceased musician, said the family was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.
“Let this be the last such incident. We will respect the due course of the investigation. However, we seek justice. Moreover, we do not want to politicise the matter,” he said.
Vivek’s appeal came amid widespread grief over Singh’s death and growing concern over the safety and treatment of people from the Northeast in other parts of the country.
The 55-year-old was a prominent figure and is considered one of the pioneers in Manipur’s rock music movement. He was associated with bands like Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He moved to Delhi about two decades ago, where he worked as a music teacher. His wife and a 20-year-old son survive him.
He was beaten to death late Sunday night, allegedly by a group of men outside his South Delhi home. Police have arrested eight persons, including a minor, in the case.