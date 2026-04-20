Manipur on edge once more, police suggest instigators playing a role

As large-scale protests continue to take place every night across the Manipur valley areas, two weeks after two Meitei children were killed in a projectile attack on their home in Bishnupur, authorities in the state have begun taking action against “instigators”.

In the past few days, nearly every night, there have been multiple rallies, including massive ones with hundreds of protesters carrying torches in defiance of night curfew, and many have ended in clashes with security forces.

On Sunday night, there were rallies in multiple areas, including Kakching, Sagolband, Sekmai, Heingang, and Uripok. The protests in Kakching and Uripok turned violent, and security forces deployed tear gas shells. The rally in Kakching turned violent after police blocked protesters from marching to the DC office, while in Uripok, protesters blocked roads by burning tyres and allegedly used catapults against security forces.

Shanta Nahakpam, a leader of valley-based organisation COCOMI, which is also mobilising these protests, said the rallies are an attempt to “build pressure on Delhi” for accountability on the continuing incidents of violence in the state. He said their group has also called for a “boycott” of the BJP.

Protestors take part in a Meira (torch) rally at Koirengei, organised under the aegis of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding justice regarding the Tronglaobi killing incident. (ANI Photo) Protestors take part in a Meira (torch) rally at Koirengei, organised under the aegis of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding justice regarding the Tronglaobi killing incident. (ANI Photo)

“The N Biren Singh government was not able to solve the matter, and his government was removed and replaced with President’s Rule. We expected it would resolve the matter because the government here was then directly under the central government. Then this new government came, and though the Chief Minister is making his outreach to different groups in his personal capacity, this has not led to direct engagement between citizens and organisations of both communities. There is something wrong with the BJP’s management of the situation, and people want an answer. We are trying to pressure them to realise this,” he said.

Addressing the frequent clashes taking place during the protests, he said, “There are instances when young people get agitated, but we have requested the police not to use force but to just take any such violent individuals to the police station, because the more force is used, the more agitated they will become.”

Amidst these confrontations, the Manipur police have arrested 21 people in connection with one such clash, which took place on Saturday night during a rally from Patsoi to Sagolband in Imphal West. According to police, during that rally, the mob turned violent and pelted stones, hurled petrol bombs, and used catapults and boulders against police personnel, injuring three personnel. The police resorted to force in turn to disperse the mob.

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The police have also issued an appeal, warning that “instigators” are supplying items that can be used for violence during these rallies.

“Over the past few days, nightly Meira rallies are taking place in various areas of Imphal. During several of these occasions, many anti-social elements, under the guise of protesters, have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting directed at security forces. It has also been observed that many protesters are under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants. Furthermore, it has been learnt that some instigators are supplying petrol/kerosene bombs, catapults and iron projectiles ahead of these rallies,” states the police appeal.

“Despite these provocations, security forces have exercised maximum restraint while dispersing the gatherings, with the aim of preventing any collateral damage… An appeal is hereby made to all law-abiding citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and harmony and to refrain from violence, destruction of public property and other unlawful activities. Legal action will be initiated against those involved in violence, as well as against instigators,” it goes on to state.

A security official in the state also expressed concern about a resurgence in activities by members of the Meitei armed group Arambai Tenggol, whose visibility and activities had subsided during the period of relative calm in the past year and during President’s Rule.

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On Sunday night, police stated that they had arrested a 23-year-old member of the organisation in connection with a Facebook account which it said was found posting “highly provocative and inflammatory content, including threats and calls for violence, with potential to disturb public order”.