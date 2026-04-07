Manipur on edge: 2 protesters dead in CRPF firing, hours after killing of 2 children

Violence gripped Manipur’s Bishnupur on Tuesday after a four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in their sleep when a rocket-like projectile struck their home in the district early Tuesday morning. This sparked intense protests, during which two civilians were killed in CRPF firing, officials confirmed.
The state government has temporarily suspended internet in five valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur – for three days in order to maintain law and order.
The early-morning attack occurred in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village situated along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills. The children’s mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured in the blast and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.
Oinam Bala, the grandmother of the deceased children, recounted the attack that took place around 1 am.
“My daughter-in-law cried out for help. When I asked what happened, she screamed that a bomb had exploded inside the room,” Bala said. “I couldn’t understand how a bomb could get inside. When I rushed in, the room was thick with smoke. I saw my two grandchildren soaked in blood. I panicked and could only yell for help.”
Binita, a nurse based in Guwahati, had returned to Manipur in January on maternity leave. Her husband, Oinam Mangalsana, is a soldier in the Border Security Force (BSF) currently posted in Bihar. The case has been handed to the National Investigation Agency.
Later in the day, some residents of Tronglaobi abandoned their homes as a live rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shell was recovered a few metres away from the place where the attack took place. The rocket was connected to a device and pointed towards a house.
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As the news of the death of the minors spread, Bishnupur erupted in protest. Many took to the streets, enforcing road blockades by burning tyres. A mob also set ablaze three trucks, including two oil tankers.
Protesters also blocked the Moirang police station by piling up burning logs at the gate. The protest escalated in Imphal, with many people blocking roads, burning tyres on the streets, and disrupting traffic. All business establishments also remained closed.
Located at the periphery of Bishnupur near the Churachandpur district border, Tronglaobi has frequently witnessed similar violence since ethnic tension broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More