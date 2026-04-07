Manipur on edge: 2 protesters dead in CRPF firing, hours after killing of 2 children

People block a road in protest after two children were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack, in Bishnupur district, Manipur, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Violence gripped Manipur’s Bishnupur on Tuesday after a four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in their sleep when a rocket-like projectile struck their home in the district early Tuesday morning. This sparked intense protests, during which two civilians were killed in CRPF firing, officials confirmed.

The state government has temporarily suspended internet in five valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur – for three days in order to maintain law and order.

The early-morning attack occurred in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village situated along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills. The children’s mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured in the blast and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.