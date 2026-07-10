Husband, wife arrested over hostage killings that shook Manipur

Police said couple had been ‘identified by witnesses when the abduction took place’.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiJul 10, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Husband, wife arrested over hostage killings that shook Manipur“Efforts are on to arrest the other accomplices involved in the crime,” police said. (Representational / File Photo)
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Police in Manipur said on Friday that they arrested a couple from Kangpokpi district for their alleged involvement in the killing of six Naga men in May this year.

A joint operation was launched by a team of Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF to apprehend the accused in the early hours of Friday, “on the basis of credible inputs,” police said.

The arrested couple were identified as Pradip and his wife Ayingbi, residents of Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

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Later, in a separate statement, police said the two had been “identified by witnesses when the abduction took place”.

“Efforts are on to arrest the other accomplices involved in the crime,” police said.

The bodies of the six Naga men, who were from a village in Kangpokpi district, had been recovered by security forces on June 10, nearly a month after they were among more than 20 Nagas abducted by Kuki groups on May 13. Their mutilated bodies had been recovered from the vicinity of Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki-Zo village close to their native village.

These arrests were made nearly two months after the abductions and a month after the bodies were recovered. The investigation of the killing of the six men has been handed over to the NIA.

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Hostage stand-off

Tensions between Manipur’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have been on edge, particularly since May 13, when three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district. This was swiftly followed by the mass abduction of Naga villagers in Kangpokpi district, and by the abduction of over two dozen Kuki-Zo villagers in Senapati district. This had resulted in a hostage stand-off between the two communities, and while both sides had released 14 hostages each, Naga groups had continued to hold 14 Kuki-Zos captive, demanding the release of the six Naga men, who Kuki-Zo groups claimed they did not have information about. Ultimately, the Naga groups released the 14 hostages on June 9, and the bodies of the six Naga men were recovered the next day by security forces.

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Since the hostage stand-off and after the recovery of their bodies, Naga groups have maintained a blockade on the movement of goods and supplies into Kuki-Zo-majority areas, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the killings.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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