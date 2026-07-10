Husband, wife arrested over hostage killings that shook Manipur

“Efforts are on to arrest the other accomplices involved in the crime,” police said. (Representational / File Photo)

Police in Manipur said on Friday that they arrested a couple from Kangpokpi district for their alleged involvement in the killing of six Naga men in May this year.

A joint operation was launched by a team of Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF to apprehend the accused in the early hours of Friday, “on the basis of credible inputs,” police said.

The arrested couple were identified as Pradip and his wife Ayingbi, residents of Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

Later, in a separate statement, police said the two had been “identified by witnesses when the abduction took place”.

“Efforts are on to arrest the other accomplices involved in the crime,” police said.