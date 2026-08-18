Manipur hit by 48-hour strike, women injured in clashes with security forces

Members of the Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD) Student Wing clash with security personnel as they try to storm the DM College of Teacher Education on the DM University campus, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday. (PTI)

The 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the commencement of the 2027 Census, began on Tuesday.

Supporters took to the streets at several locations across the state, particularly in the valley districts, enforcing road blockades, disrupting vehicular movement and bringing transport and commercial activities to a standstill. Shops and business establishments remained closed. The strike is scheduled to continue until midnight Wednesday.

The agitation remained largely peaceful at most locations, though incidents of tension were reported in some areas. In one incident, a security forces convoy allegedly used a mock bomb against a group of supporters, injuring a woman. In Porompat in Imphal East district, at least four women protesters were also reportedly injured during police action.