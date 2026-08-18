Manipur hit by 48-hour strike, women injured in clashes with security forces

The 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the commencement of the 2027 Census, began on Tuesday.
Supporters took to the streets at several locations across the state, particularly in the valley districts, enforcing road blockades, disrupting vehicular movement and bringing transport and commercial activities to a standstill. Shops and business establishments remained closed. The strike is scheduled to continue until midnight Wednesday.
The agitation remained largely peaceful at most locations, though incidents of tension were reported in some areas. In one incident, a security forces convoy allegedly used a mock bomb against a group of supporters, injuring a woman. In Porompat in Imphal East district, at least four women protesters were also reportedly injured during police action.
The state government appealed to protesters to adopt democratic forms of agitation and avoid inconveniencing the public. Government spokesperson and MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said the government remained serious about issues concerning the NRC and Census, pointing out that the Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on August 5, 2022, urging the NRC implementation in the state. The resolution was subsequently reaffirmed by the Assembly on March 1, 2024.
Singh said the NRC issue had remained a longstanding concern and the state government had continued to pursue the matter through correspondence with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, adding that a team of MLAs would visit New Delhi to seek guidance and urge the Centre to take up the NRC updation exercise in Manipur.
Emphasising the need for a united approach, Singh said the issue should be addressed collectively, irrespective of political affiliation, community or other differences, as it concerns the future of the state and its people. He added that several aspects may need to be addressed before the NRC exercise could be taken up in the state.