Manipur: 3 Kuki-Zo men killed in exchange of fire with unidentified militants

Three Kuki-Zo men died following an exchange of fire with unidentified armed miscreants at Kekru Naga village in the Nungba sub-division of Manipur’s Noney district on Saturday.
Following the incident, police heightened security but did not specify the cause of the shootout or the identities of those involved.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the firing began around 10 am and lasted for several hours, following 48 hours of intermittent attacks on Kekru Naga village and adjoining areas by armed miscreants.
The identities of the dead are yet to be confirmed.
The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing Kuki tribes, condemned the incident, stating the victims were village volunteers and accusing the NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) of the killings.
Accusing authorities of failing to provide adequate security to vulnerable Kuki-Zo communities, KIM stated that the government must ensure civilian safety in the affected areas.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, the organisation demanded justice, accountability, and immediate intervention to prevent further violence.
The police have not publicly identified the perpetrators in the statement confirming the incident.