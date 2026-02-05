Day after Manipur gets new govt, state Assembly set to convene for first time in over a year

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the 7th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 4 pm on Thursday.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiFeb 5, 2026 11:11 AM IST
manipur governmentThe assembly session has been summoned a day after President’s Rule was revoked in the state and Y. Khemchand Singh took oath as Chief Minister. (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)
After the swearing in of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as Manipur’s new Chief Minister along with four other ministers, the Manipur Legislative Assembly will convene on Thursday afternoon after over one-and-a-half years.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the 7th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 4 pm on Thursday. Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretary Rohit Sapam told The Indian Express that the Business Advisory Committee will meet at 3 pm today ahead of the session.

The last session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly took place from July 31 to August 12, 2024. On January 24, 2025, the Governor had summoned the Assembly to meet for its Budget session on February 10. However, a day ahead of the start of the session, on February 9, the summon order was revoked, after which N. Biren Singh resigned later the same day and on February 13, President’s rule was imposed in the state.

The assembly session has been summoned a day after President’s Rule was revoked in the state and Y. Khemchand Singh took oath as Chief Minister.

Two leaders, Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA, and Losii Dikho, a Naga MLA, took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The new government has been formed with ministers from the BJP and its NDA allies Naga People’s Front and National People’s Party, and with the support of the one Janata Dal-United MLA and two Independent MLAs. Kipgen did not travel to Imphal and took oath virtually from New Delhi via video, a sign that though a government has been formed, a resolution to the conflict in the state remains elusive.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

