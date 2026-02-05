Day after Manipur gets new govt, state Assembly set to convene for first time in over a year

The assembly session has been summoned a day after President’s Rule was revoked in the state and Y. Khemchand Singh took oath as Chief Minister. (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)

After the swearing in of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as Manipur’s new Chief Minister along with four other ministers, the Manipur Legislative Assembly will convene on Thursday afternoon after over one-and-a-half years.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the 7th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 4 pm on Thursday. Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretary Rohit Sapam told The Indian Express that the Business Advisory Committee will meet at 3 pm today ahead of the session.

The last session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly took place from July 31 to August 12, 2024. On January 24, 2025, the Governor had summoned the Assembly to meet for its Budget session on February 10. However, a day ahead of the start of the session, on February 9, the summon order was revoked, after which N. Biren Singh resigned later the same day and on February 13, President’s rule was imposed in the state.