Manipur’s 8 Naga MLAs write to Shah, seek ‘bold action’ to check attacks on community members

A group of Naga legislators from Manipur has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the prevailing situation in the state, alleging that Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups were involved in attacks on Naga civilians.
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Loshii Dikho confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter bearing the signatures of eight of the nine Naga MLAs has been sent to the Union Home Minister.
Nungba MLA Diganglung Gangmei was the only Naga MLA who did not sign the letter. When contacted, a close aide of the MLA said Gangmei hasn’t yet taken a decision on the letter.
In the letter, the MLAs described the situation in Manipur as “critical and volatile” and called for what they termed “decisive and bold action” to prevent further deterioration.
The legislators have put forward five demands, including the arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders whom they alleged had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing and dismemberment of six Naga civilians.
They have also sought the arrest of Thangboi Kipgen of the Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P), alleging his involvement in the killings.
The legislators have also demanded action against Manipur Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that Nemcha Kipgen’s office was colluding with the Kuki militant group allegedly led by her husband, Thangboi Kipgen.
The Naga legislators have also demanded immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all Kuki militant groups. The MLAs cited what they described as repeated violations of the agreement and continued attacks on civilians.