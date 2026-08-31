Manipur’s 8 Naga MLAs write to Shah, seek ‘bold action’ to check attacks on community members

Naga legislators have sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups were involved in attacks on Naga civilians. (ANI Photo)

A group of Naga legislators from Manipur has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the prevailing situation in the state, alleging that Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups were involved in attacks on Naga civilians.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Loshii Dikho confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter bearing the signatures of eight of the nine Naga MLAs has been sent to the Union Home Minister.

Nungba MLA Diganglung Gangmei was the only Naga MLA who did not sign the letter. When contacted, a close aide of the MLA said Gangmei hasn’t yet taken a decision on the letter.