Manipur moves toward resettlement of displaced persons: Panel assesses community assets’ plan
Manipur has seen around 58,821 people displaced amid clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023, till March 30 this year, with the Centre allocating funds for relief and rehabilitation.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh (centre) has said that his government’s biggest priority is expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement process of people displaced by the ethnic conflict in the state. (File photo)
In a key step towards rehabilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) convened last month to appraise a proposal from the state government for creating community assets in resettled villages and habitations.
The SFC is a high-level administrative body, often reconstituted within ministries or autonomous institutions to evaluate, approve, or recommend financial projects and expenditures.
The meeting, held on March 24, comes weeks after a special session of the Security Related Expenditure) Standing Committee, on March 5, chaired by the special secretary (internal security), deliberated claims submitted by the Manipur government.
Officials familiar with the discussions said the SFC scrutiny focuses on funding and implementation details for infrastructure like schools, health centres, toilets, and water facilities in areas hosting thousands of IDPs displaced by violence since May 2023. “A meeting of SFC for appraisal of the proposal of the Manipur government regarding creation of community assets in resettled villages/habitations of IDPs in Manipur was held,” a senior government official said.
Manipur has seen around 58,821 people displaced amid clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023 till March 30 this year, with the central government allocating funds for relief and rehabilitation. The latest proposal aims to foster self-sustaining habitats, addressing long-term needs in relief camps now transitioning to permanent settlements.
Last month, Manipur’s new Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while presenting the state Budget for 2025-2026, had said his government’s biggest priority is “expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement process” of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in the state.
Sources indicated the SFC is evaluating cost estimates and timelines, with approvals potentially unlocking central assistance under schemes like the Disaster Relief Fund.
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More than 200 people have lost their lives, and 1,500 have been injured in the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More