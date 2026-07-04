Manipur MLA brutally assaulted in 2023 to be laid to rest 4 months after his death

Valte, a BJP MLA from the Zomi community, died in a hospital in Gurugram on February 21 after a prolonged illness following his brutal assault by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023.

Over four months after the death of Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was severely injured in a mob attack in Imphal in 2023, his final rites are set to be held in his family’s home in Churachandpur on Saturday.

Valte (63) was a BJP leader, former minister and three-time MLA representing the Thanlon constituency. He was one of the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs in the state when the ethnic conflict erupted. He was also an adviser to then chief minister N Biren Singh when he was attacked in the state capital on May 4, 2023, as the violence that started the previous day raged on.

The attack had left him with multiple fractures and requiring ventilator support. He never fully recovered from his injuries and died in a hospital in Gurgaon on February 21 this year.