Manipur MLA brutally assaulted in 2023 to be laid to rest 4 months after his death

Community group in Churachandpur had earlier put forward demands to be fulfilled before conducting his last rites, but said decision was made to lay him to rest following family’s request

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiJul 4, 2026 07:10 AM IST
Manipur MLA brutally assaulted, Vungzagin Valte final rites, Manipur MLA mob attack funeral, Churachandpur Medical College morgue, Zomi Council separate administration demand, Kuki-Zomi MLAs Manipur conflict, Thanlon constituency MLA death, Yumnam Khemchand Singh Churachandpur visit, N Biren Singh Manipur violence, ethnic violence Manipur 2023, Zo groups separate administrative structure, Manipur political news, Sukrita BaruahValte, a BJP MLA from the Zomi community, died in a hospital in Gurugram on February 21 after a prolonged illness following his brutal assault by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023.
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Over four months after the death of Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was severely injured in a mob attack in Imphal in 2023, his final rites are set to be held in his family’s home in Churachandpur on Saturday.

Valte (63) was a BJP leader, former minister and three-time MLA representing the Thanlon constituency. He was one of the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs in the state when the ethnic conflict erupted. He was also an adviser to then chief minister N Biren Singh when he was attacked in the state capital on May 4, 2023, as the violence that started the previous day raged on.

The attack had left him with multiple fractures and requiring ventilator support. He never fully recovered from his injuries and died in a hospital in Gurgaon on February 21 this year.

Also Read | Vungzagin Valte, Manipur MLA who never fully recovered from 2023 mob attack, dies

Once his body was brought back to Churachandpur, his family and the Zomi Council, the Churachandpur-based apex body representing eight tribes under the Zomi umbrella, decided to put the final rites on hold and move his remains to the morgue in Churachandpur Medical College. His body has remained there ever since.

Among their demands was that a central agency take the investigation into his 2023 assault, in which no one had been arrested, further. The Zomi Council had also demanded “time-bound engagement by the Government of India” towards the larger demand by Zo groups for a separate administrative structure from the Imphal-based state government.

A Zomi Council leader told The Indian Express that the decision to lay Valte to rest on Saturday was taken in line with the wishes of the family.

Also Read | Manipur MLA Valte’s final journey: Body moved to district morgue, Zomi Council to take final call on burial

“It is for personal reasons. His wife is quite unwell, and his body remaining unburied will affect her psychologically. That is the main reason,” said the leader.

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A security official said that authorities in Churachandpur have been informed of the likelihood of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visiting Churachandpur on Saturday for Valte’s last rites. Neither he nor his predecessor, N Biren Singh, had visited the Kuki-Zomi-majority district since the conflict began. However, members of the Chief Minister’s Office have said that this visit is yet to be confirmed and will be decided on Saturday morning.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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