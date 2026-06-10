6 Naga men, believed to have been abducted a month ago, found dead in Manipur

Search operations for the six missing men from Konsakhul, a Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, have been underway for the past four weeks. (Representational Image)

Twenty-eight days after six Naga men in Manipur went missing and were suspected to be abducted, six bodies were recovered by security forces on Wednesday afternoon, with police saying they are “believed to be among those” kidnapped on May 13.

Search operations for the six missing men from Konsakhul, a Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, have been underway for the past four weeks. The development comes a day after Naga groups released 14 Kuki men they had been holding hostage in Senapati district, demanding that the six men from their community be located and handed over.

“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13. Necessary legal formalities are being carried out by the police, and the investigation is underway,” said a statement issued by the Manipur police on Wednesday evening.