6 Naga men, believed to have been abducted a month ago, found dead in Manipur

3 min readGuwahatiJun 10, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Twenty-eight days after six Naga men in Manipur went missing and were suspected to be abducted, six bodies were recovered by security forces on Wednesday afternoon, with police saying they are “believed to be among those” kidnapped on May 13.
Search operations for the six missing men from Konsakhul, a Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, have been underway for the past four weeks. The development comes a day after Naga groups released 14 Kuki men they had been holding hostage in Senapati district, demanding that the six men from their community be located and handed over.
“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13. Necessary legal formalities are being carried out by the police, and the investigation is underway,” said a statement issued by the Manipur police on Wednesday evening.
A senior security official said that the bodies were located in an area between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei, close to where a large number of people from Konsakhul had been abducted on May 13.
Hostilities between the two communities have spiked after three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association were killed in an attack, which Kuki groups alleged Naga armed groups were responsible for. In response, a number of Naga villagers were abducted, including several people who were returning from a wedding party on May 13.
The six missing Naga men had been identified by locals of Konsakhul as Manu Thiumai, Kenpibou, Dilip Thiumai, Phenrilungbou, Kaliwangbou, and Phenrongwibou. Manu Thiumai and Kenpibou were pastors.
Subsequently, Naga groups had also abducted more than two dozen Kuki villagers in Senapati district.
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On May 15, both sides released 14 hostages each, but Naga groups continued to hold 14 hostages demanding the release of the six men who they alleged were abducted by Kuki groups. On the other hand, Kuki groups claimed that they had released all their hostages and that they did not have information about the whereabouts of the six men.
As the hostage crisis drew out, on Tuesday, the 14 Kuki men were released and handed over at Taphou, a village in Kangpokpi district where most of them are from. The United Naga Council, a top Naga body based in Senapati, had cited a “commitment” issued by the Manipur government to trace the six men within “the next 48 hours”.